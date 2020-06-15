T-Mobile outage impacting customers in the Bay Area

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – T-Mobile has confirmed it is working to resolve an issue impacting voice and data service across the country.

On Twitter, T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray apologized saying, “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly”.

T-mobile has not yet released an estimate of when service will be restored.

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

Outages impacting AT&T and Verizon were also reported, however, officials have reported that their service is performing normally.

According to AT&T, their customers may be experiencing issues if attempting to contact someone with another carrier.

Our network is operating normally, but it’s possible some customers are unable to reach people on other carriers’ networks. https://t.co/qPmjZnqEFA — AT&T News (@ATTNEWS) June 15, 2020

Below is a statement released by Verizon:

Verizon’s network is performing well. We’re aware that another carrier is having network issues. Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message. We understand Downdetector is falsely reporting Verizon network issues. Sites such as Downdetector.com utilize limited crowdsourced data drawn from sample social posts which are often statistically insignificant or factually incorrect. A lot of factors can contribute to a false report on a third-party website … a faulty device, network traffic that slows but doesn’t inhibit connections, commercial RF blockers, human error, network issues impacting other carriers and more. These types of sites do not evaluate and confirm the crowd-sourced data that they receive, they simply aggregate it and report it. The result can be faulty reports of network performance interruptions causing wide-spread miscommunication for wireless users.

