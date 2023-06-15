FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(BCN) — Taco Bell agreed to pay $85,500 to settle a complaint about gift card violations, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

The complaint against Taco Bell Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, GCTB LLC, alleged that Taco Bell, its franchisees, and its corporate agents unlawfully denied California consumers the right to cash out Taco Bell gift cards worth less than $10.

The complaint was filed in Ventura County on behalf of the District Attorney’s Offices in Ventura, Los Angeles and Sonoma counties. Under the terms of the settlement, Taco Bell Corporation will pay $45,000 in civil penalties, $30,500 in investigative costs, and $10,000 in restitution.

In addition, it requires Taco Bell’s corporate and franchise stores to post a visible notice near each store’s cash register advising consumers of their right to gift card redemption and the proper method to obtain the redemption.

“My office is committed to working with other law enforcement offices throughout California to ensure that consumers are protected and corporations follow the law, ” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in the announcement.

