(KRON) — Several people were robbed at gunpoint inside of a business in Oakland on Saturday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The robbery happened on the 7700 block of International Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Officers learned that two people entered a business using the front door and proceeded to rob several victims at gunpoint.

All victims complied with the armed robbers and gave up their belongings, police said. The suspects then fled the area with the stolen items in hand.

Police did not confirm the name of the business. However, Mi Flor de Jalisco Taco Truck, based in Oakland, posted to its Instagram page that its employees were robbed at gunpoint.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with more information about the robbery is asked to call the OPD Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.