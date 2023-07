(KRON) — A United Airlines flight headed to Taipei was diverted back to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Thursday evening, the airport confirmed to KRON4. The flight was diverted back to SFO due to an “unruly passenger.”

Flight 871 left SFO around 2:54 p.m., flew approximately two hours toward the Taiwan capital and flew two hours back towards SFO, according to FlightAware. The United Airlines plane landed back at SFO around 7 p.m.

