Take flight with the Blue Angels as Fleet Week continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fleet Week continues in San Francisco this weekend.

As thousands of people descend on the Bay Area to enjoy all the festivities it has to offer, including the world-famous Blue Angels who will perform once again Saturday afternoon.

There are multiple events taking place including the Annual Veterans Art Exhibit, Fleet Fest, Ship Tous and more.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL SCHEDULE OF FLEET WEEK EVENTS

Tune in for the Blue Angels 2019 Fleet Week Air Show from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on television or watch our live stream at KRONon.tv.