Tam High School on lockdown due to police activity

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Tam High School is on lockdown Monday afternoon due to “criminal(s) in the area,” according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone within a 1/4 mile radius of the school to shelter in place.

The school is located at 700 Miller Avenue in Mill Valley.

All students are safe at this time, officials said.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

