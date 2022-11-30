MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A bomb threat at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday led to an evacuation to the football field, according to a statement by the Tamalpais Union High School District.

All students and staff are safe, according to the superintendent. Nonetheless, residents of the surrounding area have been asked to shelter in place.

“In the interest of safety, students will be released immediately, and classes will be canceled for the day while law enforcement sweeps and secures the campus,” the statement read. “A reunification center has been set up at the Mill Valley Community Center (180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley). Please proceed to the Mill Valley Community Center to pick up your student, unless you have arranged for them to transport [themselves] home.”

People are asked not to go to the Tamalpais High School campus, as law enforcement conducts a search. The superintendent sent a tweet asking parents and students not to return to the campus for vehicles or belongings and to await news about when the campus will reopen.

“More detailed information about the situations will be provided in the coming hours, including how to retrieve personal belongings and vehicles parked on campus,” the statement concludes.

Bay City News contributed to this report.