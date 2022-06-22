SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popular San Francisco-based “Taqueria El Farolito” has opened a new location in the city, the business announced in a Facebook post earlier this week. It is located in the North Beach neighborhood at 1230 Grant Ave.

The post also announced this location will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. El Farolito’s other San Francisco locations are all open as late as at least 1 a.m. — some until 3 a.m. on weekends.

El Farolito’s opening comes after last fall the business tried to open a location in North Beach, only to be blocked by the city. That’s because San Francisco has a law in place to limit “chain” restaurants in the city.

Under Section 303.1 of the San Francisco Planning Code, a business is considered a chain if it has 11 or more locations in operation. KRON4 reached out to El Farolito on how they were able to open despite city mandates. We are still awaiting a response.

When the city blocked El Farolito from opening in North Beach last fall, a petition was started against the city’s decision. Over 2,000 signatures were collected.

El Farolito has 12 locations open across the Bay Area, according to its website. It has locations in Concord, Oakland, Rohnert Park, San Jose, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, South San Francisco, and Suisun City.

There are four locations in San Francisco, most notably the one located on 24th Street and Mission. Hours vary depending on the location.

Taqueria El Farolito was named best Mexican restaurant in CA

In 2020, El Farolito was named best Mexican restaurant in California, according to a list compiled by Stacker. The report also cited the taqueria having the best burrito in San Francisco.

Stacker gave El Farolito a rating of 9.1/10. It cited the location at 2779 Mission Street.