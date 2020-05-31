Target announces temporary store closures across Bay Area, US amid protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Target Corporation announced Saturday evening the closure of several stores across the country amid protests.

Target stores across the Bay Area will be temporarily closed.

The locations are:

** Note, this list will be updated as changes are made

Alameda

Central San Francisco

San Francisco Folsom and 13th Street

San Jose

East Palo Alto

San Mateo

Mountain View

Oakland

Oakland Emeryville

Pinole

Redwood City

Richmond

Walnut Creek

South San Francisco

In a statement, Target wrote:

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.

Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.

We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work. Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

