ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — A Target in Albany was closed Friday evening due to a hazmat incident, city officials confirmed. The store was evacuated after fire crews reported an “unusual odor” inside the store.

As of 6:20 p.m., the Albany Fire Department has cleared the scene, and there is no longer a hazmat situation. City officials say the Target has reopened.

No injuries have been reported. No one has asked for medical attention. The chemical causing the odor is unknown at this time.

A snapshot of a video from the Citizen App shows employees and guests exiting the Target (below).

The Target in Albany was evacuated due to a hazmat incident on Dec. 1, 2023 (Citizen App).

The Target is located at 1057 Eastshore Highway. It is located near Golden Gate Fields.

This story will be updated. KRON4 has sent a crew to the scene.