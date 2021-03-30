These are the two Bay Area Target stores permanently closing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Target is closing two of its stores in the Bay Area this summer.

One is in San Francisco at 1830 Ocean Ave. The other is in Cupertino, at 19499 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Both will be shuttered on June 26, 2021, according to the company spokesperson.

“The decision to close a store is always difficult, and follows a rigorous annual process to evaluate the performance of every store in the portfolio and maintain the overall health of the business,” said spokesperson Jacqueline DeBuse.

Customers who shopped at the Ocean Ave location can alternately visit the Target in Stonestown Galleria at 233 Winston Dr.

The Cupertino location has another nearby Target just a few blocks down at 20745 Stevens Creek Blvd.

DeBuse said eligible store team members will get the option to transfer to another Target location in their area. The San Francisco South store employs about 40 team members; the Cupertino Main Street store employs about 35 team members.

She added that there are no other store closures in California.