SAN MATEO (KRON) — A person was killed Friday morning in San Mateo.
The San Mateo Police Department said the homicide happened at 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive. They released limited information, but believe it was a targeted killing.
Police are investigating and asking the public to send any surveillance footage to the department. Tipsters can contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
Latest Stories:
- CDC: Cruise ship operations may resume in US
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Larussa re-hired to manage White Sox
- SF pauses reopening amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Targeted San Mateo homicide under investigation
- Suspect in Joker car arrested on gun, drug offenses