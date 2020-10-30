Targeted San Mateo homicide under investigation

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A person was killed Friday morning in San Mateo.

The San Mateo Police Department said the homicide happened at 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive. They released limited information, but believe it was a targeted killing.

Police are investigating and asking the public to send any surveillance footage to the department. Tipsters can contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

