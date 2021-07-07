Taxi cabs see increased ridership as Uber, Lyft prices surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An uptick in pricing across popular rideshare apps is pushing passengers to other modes of transportation.

And for some, that means going back to taxis.

Cab companies are reporting an uptick in business over the last few months.

E-commerce company Rakuten reported last month that prices for rides from Uber and Lyft had spiked 40% nationwide.

Despite being lesser-known, over the last few months, taxi cab companies say they’re seeing increased demand.

“We’ve always had a huge increase of Flywheel app users when Uber and Lyft were surge pricing, but now it’s maybe triple that,” said Flywheel President Hansu Kim.

Flywheel is an on-demand taxi cab app that works with most cab companies in San Francisco.

Hansu Kim says longer wait times and surge pricing is pushing people back to their services.

“I think Uber and Lyft probably are going to readjust this surge pricing because there have been so many complaints about it, but until that happens, I think taxi drivers are in for a good period of time.”