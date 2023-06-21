(KRON) — If you’re a Stanford University student with a blank space in your winter schedule, a new Taylor Swift course could be something out of your wildest dreams.

A course called “All Too Well (Ten Week Version)” will be offering an in-depth analysis of Swift’s newest album this coming winter at Stanford. The class is a part of Stanford’s ITALIC 99 courses, which are taught by the school’s alumni in part of an arts-minded, residence-based academic program offered to first-year students.

STANFORD, CA – MARCH 12: Cyclists ride by Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The course’s instructor, Ava Jeffs, an upcoming sophomore at Stanford, spoke to KRON4 about why she’s so enchanted by Swift’s work and why she’s so excited to teach the course, which she says is a lifelong dream. Jeffs said that her entrance essay for Stanford was based on a Swift song, so teaching this class feels like a full-circle moment. Though some may question the value of studying a pop artist, Jeffs does not.

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am so excited to help students dive beneath the catchy pop melodies to understand the complexities in Swift’s songwriting and her unparalleled storytelling ability,” Jeffs told KRON4. One of the lessons she is looking forward to highlighting is the concept of musical eras.

“Each of Swift’s albums have their own concept, theme, color scheme, seasonal references, and storylines that place you inside a different world. I believe this, along with Swift’s vulnerability and accurate representation of girlhood in her lyrics, is what has made her so successful!” Jeffs said.

This isn’t the first time a pop star has been featured on the university’s campus. In February 2022, students organized a Beyoncé Mass on campus that featured Beyoncé’s music as a “a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, bodies, and voices—and create an experience of story, scripture, and song that calls for the liberation of all people.”

In February of 2022, a course on Swift’s career also launched at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute. The singer gave a commencement speech at NYU’s graduation the same year.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Jeffs will be teaching the Swift class on Thursday afternoons. If you’re desperate to get back to December just for this course, don’t worry. You just have to make it through the upcoming cruel summer and fall, and you’re set.