(KRON) — When Taylor Swift steps on stage at Levi’s Stadium in front of thousands of fans this July, she won’t just be a pop music superstar. She will also be the mayor of Santa Clara.

On July 28 and 29, Swift’s tour will light up Levi’s Stadium and the city will be renamed “Swiftie Clara” in her honor.

A proclamation written Tuesday by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor states, “By virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor, and on behalf of the Santa Clara City Council, (I) do hereby proclaim Taylor Swift as honorary Mayor for the period of Friday, July 28, 2023 to Saturday July 29, 2023, and the name of the City shall be changed for ceremonial purposes only to Swiftie Clara.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The proclamation will become official at Tuesday’s city council meeting, according to the council’s agenda.

Swift has graced the city throughout her musical career with performances at Levi’s Stadium. She performed in 2015 while on her “1989 World Tour,” again in 2018 for “The Reputation Stadium Tour,” and this summer for “The Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gillmor wrote, “The City of Santa Clara is proud to welcome Taylor Swift and Swifties from all over the world to celebrate The Eras Tour.”

Taylor Swift performs for opening night on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter /Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Taylor Swift’s incredible and passionate fan base of ‘Swifties’ have been, and are, welcomed with gratitude by and to the City of Santa Clara. Swift has had a tremendous cultural impact since her debut self-titled album in 2006,” Gillmor wrote.

Swift is a 12-time Grammy award winner with 10 studio albums.