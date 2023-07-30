SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert Saturday night shined with a dazzling display of her biggest songs from every “era” of her career. From the second the pop star graced Levi’s Stadium’s stage, more than 65,000 San Francisco Bay Area “Swifties” rose to their feet dancing and screaming “We love you!”

It didn’t matter if Swift was singing a song released 15 years ago or in 2023. Her adoring fans knew every lyric of every song.

The Eras Tour showcased the evolution of Swift as a musical artist over the years with 45 songs. Early in the show, she performed “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me” from her second studio album, Fearless (2008).

Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 29, 2023. (Image courtesy TAS Rights Management)

Young girls, teenagers, and their moms sang in unison, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

“In the middle of the night,” the crowd’s energy turned electric for Swift’s sassy song, “…Ready For It?” from her sixth studio album, “Reputation” (2017).

Amazing energy and attitude from Taylor Swift !!! 🎶 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8BbsNamIzF — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 30, 2023

Despite the venue’s football stadium size, Swift had the sold-out crowd wrapped around her finger. “Swifties” were mesmerized by every hair-flip, theatric glance, cat walk strut, and sparkly wardrobe change. Taylor Swift look-alikes were fanned out across Levi’s Stadium dressed in calf-high white cowgirl boots, sequined dresses, and red lipstick.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner saved three of her most popular hits, “Blank Space,” “Shake it Off” and “Bad Blood” for the final hour of the concert.

Bay Area #Swifties are the best 🎶 💃🏼 And “Shake it Off” is my favorite Taylor Swift Song ❤️ @kron4news pic.twitter.com/yzbFGJJ1Rh — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 30, 2023

The superstar’s experience as a seasoned performer was unmistakable. She seamlessly transitioned from commanding an army of dancers with high-energy, pyro-packed hits, to softer solo acoustic performances.

Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 29, 2023. (Image courtesy TAS Rights Management)

The highlight of the show was the acoustic set, which showcased Swift’s talent as a pianist and guitarist. Swift picks two “surprise” acoustic songs that are different for every show of the Eras Tour. On Saturday night the crowd went wild when she chose “Stay Stay Stay,” which she has not performed since the 2013 Red Tour.

“Because this is The Eras Tour, I really wanted to just try as hard as I possibly could to play as many songs from my albums that I either haven’t played live in a long time, or haven’t played live at all. I’m trying to challenge myself to play different ones every night,” she told the packed crowd.

Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 29, 2023. (Image courtesy TAS Rights Management)

Swift was in top tour shape on her Santa Clara stop. She flawlessly tackled a 45-song set list, and by the last song, she still wasn’t out of breath.

Mystery Fireworks: Even Taylor Swift didn’t know who blasted fireworks during both her @LevisStadium #ErasTour shows 🎇 She said, “They did that last night and I was secretly hoping they were going to do it again. Nothing like more pyro to a show that already has a lot of pyro” pic.twitter.com/o6mVx6r3Q3 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 30, 2023

The singer-songwriter was amused by mystery aerial fireworks that blasted off from somewhere outside the stadium. “They did that last night, and I was secretly hoping they were going to do it again. Nothing like more pyro to a show that already has a lot of pyro,” Swift told the crowd.

Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 29, 2023. (Image courtesy TAS Rights Management)

During her two nights of concerts, Swift was the ceremonial mayor of Santa Clara and the city was renamed “Swiftie Clara.” Both shows were more than three hours long each. The Eras Tour was the star’s first time back in the Bay Area since her 2018 Reputation Tour.