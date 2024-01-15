(KRON) — Taylor Swift has been a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games lately. On Saturday, she was seen at the Chiefs’ wild card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins wearing a red, team-branded jacket with the number of her current boyfriend Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce on the front.

Like almost everything to do with the multi-million selling popstar, the jacket began blowing up social media. But what many didn’t realize initially was that the jacket Swift was wearing has a Bay Area connection.

The red Chiefs jacket Swift paired with a white beanie and an all-black outfit for Saturday’s game in Kansas City was designed by the wife of San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin Juszczyk is married to the Niners All-Pro and is a bit of a social media sensation herself.

She designs and creates unique garments — like the Taylor Swift Jacket — and posts them to Instagram. She also wears them herself to San Francisco 49ers games.

“This season my momentum has built and the faithful have been so incredibly supportive,” she said in an interview with KRON4’s Kate Rooney. “I really can’t thank the fans enough. They’ve just really been highlighting all my stuff and everyone’s been commenting and being so sweet and so supportive of me.”

Kristin told Rooney she began making clothes about five years ago after rediscovering a passion for sewing and working with fabrics while making a Halloween costume.

“I really wanted to be Justin and Britney from the VMAs, that full denim getup, and I remember looking online and I couldn’t buy anywhere, so I figured I could make this. I bought a sewing machine and I went on YouTube, and I kind of was like ‘Wow, I love this. I forgot how much I love this.’ And that just kind of got the momentum going for me again,” she said.

“An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne,” Kristin posted on her Instagram after Swift’s appearance at Saturday’s game. She also apparently designed a garment for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.