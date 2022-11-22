SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 43-year-old music teacher was arrested by the San Jose Police Department on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 12, the department stated in a press release.

Israel Santiago, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was accused by at least 10 victims of inappropriate conduct, the press release stated. Detectives said students accused him of assaults in the music and band room at the Adelante Dual Language Academy in San Jose.

After these reports were forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Santiago, who was arrested Monday in Morgan Hill by members of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

“Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a music teacher,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 408-538-1381; people who wish to remain anonymous can call 408-947-7867.