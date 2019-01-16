Teacher of the Week: Becky Rogers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- KRON4's honoring outstanding teachers in the Bay Area and tonight, it's a kindergarten teacher in San Francisco.

Becky Rogers is described as amazing, caring and a leader on the Claire Lilienthal campus.

Her colleagues say she's not only devoted to her students -- but works with their families too.

Her principal says its always a treat to go into Rogers' classroom and see how she engages with her active and energetic students with "joy and ease."

Over the course of the school year, Rogers will take her kindergarten class on more than a dozen field trips. She works to establish relationships with the class as a whole and with each individual child.

Her students and families love her and she's applauded for her high standards and committment.

If you know a teacher you'd like to nominate, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES