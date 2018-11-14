Teacher of the Week: Jose Anchordoqui Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) - KRON4 has been honoring outstanding teachers in the Bay Area, and on Tuesday night, it's a high school teacher in Marin.

Jose Anchordoqui teaches at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo where he's known as "Senor Jose" to many of his students.

Among other things, he's teaching what's called a Spanish for Spanish speakers class, which is a huge hit. His class is packed with kids excited about learning Spanish with his support and creative techniques.

The principal says that native Spanish speakers love it, but so do native English speakers.

Everyone says his classroom is a warm and welcoming place and his passion for teaching "radiates outside the room."

Students seek him out for advice on life problems, and he's always there for them.

The principal says, "Every school needs a Senor Jose."

