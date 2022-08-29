SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dunkin’ (the brand name for Dunkin’ Donuts LLC) will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday, Sept. 1 to all educators, at participating locations, according to a press release.

“In celebration of this special offer, Dunkin’ will host ‘Raise A Cup to Teachers’ Sweepstakes where guests in California can nominate a deserving California teacher for their chance to win Free Coffee for a Year and a Coffee Break for their school,” the press release continues.

Nominations can be submitted from Thursday to Monday, Oct. 5 here.

The “Coffee Break” consists of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products.

The “Free Coffee for a Year” is fulfilled in a Dunkin’ gift card in the amount of $598.

“Nominees must be legal US residents residing within the eligibility area who are 18 years of age or older and who are accredited Nursery School, Preschool or Kindergarten through Twelfth grade schoolteachers,” the press release states.