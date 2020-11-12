Protesters ask Santa Clara school board for safer reopening

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parents and teachers in Santa Clara County are protesting what they say is a rush to reopen schools.

Protesters on Wednesday morning claim schools are reopening without proper safety precautions.

Sarah Gianocaro, who works as an occupational therapist in a Santa Clara County school, says they are asking for additional health and safety training, adequate staffing in classrooms and allowing continued telework for some staff.

She works with students with disabilities. One of her students who has autism has had challenges with distance learning, so Gianocaro says they do not have an issue specifically with opening classrooms.

“We definitely want our students to be back in person, we understand they need to be there. But we believe it could be done better than what we’re doing now,” Gianocaro said.

She says it’s trickier for special education students, while general education students have an easier time with online learning. Protesters want to make sure students and staff returning to school won’t be in danger of contracting coronavirus or spreading it to household members.

KRON4 has not yet heard back from the Santa Clara Office of Education for comment.

The district outlines its reopening planning and priorities on its website, they have a planning committee and subcommittees composed of teachers, school administrators, support staff, and District Office personnel.

