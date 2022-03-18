(KRON) – This morning we will see Mt. Diablo Unified School District teachers out at every school picketing before the first bell rings – fighting for an increase in pay.

Teachers say they haven’t received a new contract in over 250 days, so they are tired of being at the bargaining table and are closer than ever to striking.

Ninety-two percent of the union – the Mt. Diablo Education Association – voted to call a strike if needed.

The current contract expired June 30 of last year. Union members say they have not had any salary increase since 2017.

The union says the district has enough funds and revenue to fund what they are asking for, which is a 12.5 percent increase over the six years between 2017 and 2024.

That’s about 2 percent per year, and union members say inflation these days is way higher than that.

But so far at the negotiation table the district has not agreed to that demand and instead offered a lesser amount.

The union says this will also help attract the best teachers to come work for the district which will give students the best possible education.

So educators will be picketing this morning before school and after school. They hope they don’t have to strike, but they are ready to do so.