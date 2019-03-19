Teachers, students saddened that Pittsburg principal remains on life support

PITTSBURG (KRON) - A popular Bay Area principal remains on life support after being shot allegedly by his own wife, who is now behind bars.

On Monday at school, teachers and students were both shocked to learn what happened.

Get well letters, thoughts and prayers are going out to principal Paul Shatswell from his students and teachers at Pittsburg Adult Education Center.

Pittsburg Police Investigators say Shatswell was critically wounded when he was allegedly shot by his wife during a domestic violence incident at their home over the weekend.

"We are very shocked and we are very upset,” Elza Hess, an ESL teacher, said. “We had a very good meeting today. A voluntary prayer meeting for the staff and the students.”

"My reaction was of such sadness,” student Nicole Hall said. “When I came to school today I didn't know. When I found out it just saddened my heart because he is such a wonderful man.”

“Dear Paul, You are our hearts. Please get better. May God give you relief and bring you home safely,” one get-well letter read.

45-year-old Shatswell is a Pittsburg native and a father of eight.

His wife, 39-year-old Maria Vides was arrested and booked in county jail for attempted murder.

“And our prayers are with him, with his wife, with his children. This school is like a family and so everyone’s really close,” Hall said.

