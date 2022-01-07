Teachers union, San Francisco school district fail to agree on COVID safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The teacher’s union and the San Francisco Unified School District spent hours at the bargaining table, but no agreement was made on COVID safety precautions.

This comes after 616 teachers called out sick Thursday.

Some teachers in the union participated in a “sickout” Thursday while others are actually sick or have been exposed.

After the first three days back from winter break, the union says COVID cases went from nine on Monday to 122 cases on Wednesday for staff and students.

What the teacher’s union is asking for from the district:

Ten paid sick days for all COVID-related reasons

Provide two N95 or KN95 masks for every student and employee each day

Weekly covid testing of all students and staff at every district work site

What the district is offering:

Five days instead of 10 days of paid sick leave for COVID — blaming the state for cutting funding for the additional days that they provided last year

Provide a reasonable best effort to maintain supply of high-quality masks like N95 or KN95 masks but for employees only

Agreed to make weekly COVID testing available to all students and staff at every district site during normal work hours

The union president posted a video after negotiations on Twitter.

The superintendent said earlier this week they just got the shipment of rapid tests from the state and are working to distribute them.

Teachers say this is all too little, too late.

Since no agreement was made, the district says they will meet with the union again next Thursday.