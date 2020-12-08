Team attempting search, rescue of man in Pacifica waters

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The North County Fire Authority is on the search for a man who needs rescue from dangerous water conditions on Tuesday morning.

The fire authority tweeted they are searching for the man in the area of Beach Boulevard and Paloma Avenue shortly before 9 a.m., along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Pacifica Police and AMR assisting in efforts.

A Coast Guard helicopter is over the water searching for signs of the victim.

Coast Guard helicopter searching for water rescue victim….more details to follow pic.twitter.com/5L5gfhPxxO — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) December 8, 2020

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning through 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say large breaking waves, sneaker waves and rip currents are making for dangerous conditions to be in or near the water at northwest facing beaches.

Here is there infographic before the warning was extended to 9:

National Weather Service

Pacifica Police, who are assisting in the rescue, tweeted to be cautious at the Pacifica coastline.

If you plan to visit @Pacifica beaches or coastline today, please be cautious! Dangerous high surf 🌊continues to impact our coastline with large sized waves, strong 💪currents, and bone chilling 🧊 water temperatures. #WhenInDoubtDontGoOut https://t.co/FGszt2htar — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) December 8, 2020

