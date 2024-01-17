(KRON) — A group of tech billionaires behind an initiative to build a utopian community in Solano County is filing to put an initiative on the ballot. California Forever, a group that purchased over $1 billion in land in the area around Travis Air Force Base over the past half decade, will file with the Solano County Registrar of Voters Wednesday.

The group is calling the proposed ballot measure the “East Solano Homes, Jobs, and Clean Energy Initiative.”

The initiative, according to a statement from California Forever, details a proposal to build “a dynamic new community, with homes people can afford in safe, walkable neighborhoods.” The group says its plan also includes a commitment to bring good-paying jobs to the community in “advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, construction, and other industries.”

The group’s plan also promises investments in green spaces, clean energy, and the “revitalizations of downtowns” across Solano County.

“Solano County is an amazing place with amazing people and communities. After listening to more than 12,000 Solano residents in small group discussions, one-on-one conversations, at our town halls, and through individual surveys, we’ve learned a great deal from new friends and neighbors. Today, we’re excited to share the details of our plan to build a better Solano with all of you. This can be a new economic engine for Solano County and proof that when we work together, California can still do big things. We’re looking forward to working closely with all of you to build a better future for everyone in Solano County, today and for generations to come,” said Jan Sramek, CEO of California Forever in a statement announcing the initiative.

The proposed community will be designed to be one of “the most walkable and sustainable communities in the United States,” the group said. The initiative also promises “commitments to protect and strengthen” Travis Air Force Base by doubling the size of the base’s current buffer zone from 7,971 acres to nearly 15,000.

The plan to build a new community in the county was first made public last fall. Over the past few months, the group behind the proposal has held a series of town hall meetings with members of the community. At those meetings, Solano County residents have pushed back on the idea of a new community and expressed skepticism around the idea of Silicon Valley billionaires building a new community on land that’s previously been zoned for agriculture.