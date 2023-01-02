MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release.

Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc. SeaDrone is a Palo Alto-based company that offers underwater inspections.

The incident occurred at Panera Bread, located at 1035 El Monte Avenue. A woman called police, saying she saw a man stick his head underneath her bathroom stall to look at her, MVPD said.

According to police, the woman screamed at the suspect, and he ran out of the restroom and the restaurant. The woman chased the suspect down and confronted him near El Camino Real.

The woman tried to take a photo of Moreno, but he grabbed her phone, pushed her down and took off running toward Marich Way, police said. He was seen taking off his shirt and jumping a fence. Eventually, he came back to the Panera Bread and was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The victim identified Moreno as the man who snuck a glance at her in the restroom. He was arrested for robbery and “peeping,” and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail, Mountain View police said.

Police are concerned that Moreno may have more victims. Anyone who is a victim or who might know one is asked to email Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Anyone who witnessed Monday’s incident is asked to contact Gould as well.

KRON4 emailed SeaDrone for comment on the situation. We will update this story if we receive a response.