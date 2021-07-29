Tech companies reeling back office reopening for delta variant concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most Googlers won’t be back on campus until mid-October now since it got pushed from September.

And now, Google’s 144,000 employees will be required to be fully vaccinated when they do go back to the office.

This is due to the growing concerns about the delta variant.

When the pandemic got started well over a year ago, big tech companies were the first to send employees home to work.

But now these companies are adjusting their plans to keep everyone safe.

Facebook is now requiring vaccinations as well, saying they are still figuring out how they will enforce and also exempt those who cannot get the vaccine.

Facebook is also keeping most employees at home until October and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said about half will continue to work remotely in the coming years.

Twitter announced it is immediately shutting down the San Francisco and New York offices, pausing all future openings too, even though the company just opened offices two weeks ago.

Netflix can be added to the list of companies requiring the vaccine – at least for the cast and crews on U.S. sets – making it the first major studio to do so.

Other tech companies like Apple and Amazon have encouraged their employees to get vaccinated, but haven’t said if they are going to require it.