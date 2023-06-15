(KRON) — Janitors who work at Silicon Valley tech companies are marching and protesting on Thursday to bring attention to what they say are dangerous workloads, following widespread layoffs. The event, which is being called “Justice for Janitors Day,” comes on the anniversary of a strike launched by a Los Angeles janitors union in 1990.

That campaign pit low-wage, largely immigrant workers against powerful businesses and multinational corporations, according to the UCLA Labor Center.

The janitors are entering into contract negotiations and are fighting for safer workloads from their employers that “won’t cause injury and long-term damage to their bodies,” according to organizers, SEIU United Service Workers West. That organization says that janitors who work at tech industry jobs in California have reported having to clean more than two and half times the International Sanitary Supplies Association’s workload guidance — the equivalent of cleaning 42 average-sized homes per shift.

The tech industry as a whole has been besought by layoffs over the past year, including janitors.

“As janitors are laid off, the remaining workers are forced to clean the same amount of space with fewer people and resources,” said the SEIU USWW in a news release. “The result is dangerous workloads that put janitors at risk and spaces that are less safe for tech workers returning to the office.”

Hundreds of janitors are expected to take part in the march which will include music, signs, banners and speeches from janitors at Silicon Valley tech companies.

“On Justice for Janitors Day, we are calling on tech companies to work with their janitorial contractors to ensure that people aren’t being subjected to abusive workloads on their campuses,” said the SEIU USWW. “As tech companies mandate that employees return to the office, they need to provide safe, clean, and disinfected spaces for their employees that are free of dangerous workloads and exploitation.”

Thursday’s action, at 1745 Technology Dr. in San Jose, is one of many that will be held across the state in L.A., Orange County, Sacramento and San Diego.