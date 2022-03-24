SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Despite stories of there being a mass “tech exodus” happening in the San Francisco Bay Area, a new report by Brookings Metro found that regional tech hubs, like San Francisco, San Jose and New York, actually expanded their share of tech jobs during the pandemic.

The report also found that these markets will continue to have a large influence over the industry.

The report found that San Francisco is still at the center of the tech world, however, it also confirms a new trend of remote work and tech activity being spread out to smaller cities.

According to the report, growth rates remained positive through 2020 as cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and New York increased their aggregate share of the sector’s nationwide jobs by 0.3%.

“Becoming better at your craft is key and the best way to do that is to be practicing your craft in tandem with other people who are at the very top of their field and so I think that it’s not possible to do that really anywhere else,” Joe Ahearn said.

Joe Ahearn is the CEO of tech start-up with friends, an app for Shopify merchants that helps businesses convert their sales into repeat customers through subscription boxes.

Ahearn started the company in New York and moved to San Francisco in September.

“The founder community in New York is really nothing compared to here in San Francisco,” Ahearn said.

An affirmation that the Brookings Metro study also found saying tech superpowers like the Bay Area are still crucial to early-stage business development and research work for startups.

However, as growth continued through the pandemic, the report found that tech employment growth slightly slowed in the major cities compared to the previous five years and there was a slight shift to smaller cities in the midwest and south.

The report’s authors say this recent spread of tech activity could forecast a larger shift down the line or it could be a temporary disruption with major tech cities still at the forefront.

“I would like to imagine the idea that this just makes the pie much bigger overall, the idea that it’s not a barrier,” Ahearn said.

Unlike previous reports on geographic shifts in employment trends, Brookings didn’t rely on real estate or survey data.

Instead, they analyzed data from job postings and the bureau of labor statistics.