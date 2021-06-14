‘Technical difficulties’ cause delays for Southwest flights

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Jet setters across the United States are apparently experiencing delays on Southwest flights due to “technical difficulties,” according to the airline.

The airline has responded back to several tweets saying they’re working hard to get people moving.

SFO reported zero flights being impacted by this

Oakland International said the Southwest system is back on and their 3 Southwest flights that were impacted are now going to resume.

This story is breaking. We will update as we learn more.