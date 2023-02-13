SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting and pepper spraying a rider and stealing their scooter, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police.

BART police said the boy was one of several juveniles involved in the incident.

The teens assaulted and pepper sprayed a rider on an Antioch-bound train and jumped off the train at Civic Center, according to police. BART police were able to arrest one of the suspects on the Civic Center platform. Police said they also found the suspect in possession of brass knuckles.

He has been banned from riding BART and was booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Hall.

Police said the scooter has not been recovered yet and police are actively searching for the other suspects.