(KRON) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary early Thursday morning, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert. Around 5:34 a.m., the victim reported the suspect was burglarizing their vehicle outside their home on Lindberg Lane.

The victim’s family member saw the teen suspect enter the vehicle and remove items from the glove box and center console, according to police. Once the suspect saw the victim’s family member, he got out of the car and began to run away. The victim’s family member believed the teen had a gun on him.

However, officers arrived in the area and detained the suspect without incident. Police did not find a firearm on him or nearby — despite a K9 search of the residential neighborhood.

The suspect was discovered to be a 17-year-old from the Lakeport area. He was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility for “vehicle tampering,” Petaluma police said.