MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A robbery at a Target was reported on Monday night, the Morgan Hill Police Department announced in a Facebook post. A few days later, a teen boy, who allegedly left the store without paying for several items, was arrested Thursday.

In an attempt to stop him, a Target loss prevention employee confronted the teen during Monday’s incident. The suspect then threatened the employee with a gun, police said. The employee then let him go; the teen escaped with the stolen items.

Morgan Hill police initiated a traffic stop on Thursday where the teen was a passenger of the subject vehicle. He was arrested without incident and taken to Santa Clara Juvenile Hall.

A search warrant was later served at the suspect’s residence where officers found the stolen items from Target, along with firearms and narcotics. It is unknown how much the stolen items were worth.

The teen was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at 669-253-4995 or email at Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov