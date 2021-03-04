Teen arrested following Fremont shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday by Fremont police officers on suspicion of a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of Lemke Place.

The victim suffered major injuries in the shooting but is expected to survive.

Police detained several people following the shooting and had surrounded a home on Ellsworth Street as part of the investigation, then cleared the scene later that day.

Officers say the shooting is unrelated to one that occurred Tuesday night, where police investigated a report of shots fired at a residence in the Irvington neighborhood and determined no one was injured.