Teen arrested for attacking San Francisco Chinatown store worker twice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old was arrested in the assault of a San Francisco Chinatown store worker.

The attack happened around noon on Saturday, after the worker tried to stop a person from stealing smartphone cases at the store on Grant Ave, the San Francisco Police Department said. The suspect then allegedly struck the 44-year-old woman in the face and ran away.

But that wasn’t the last time she’d see the suspect.

Police said the same person came back to the shop a few hours later and sprayed the woman with something that irritated her eyes and face. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Surveillance footage helped police recognize the suspect as a resident of the neighborhood, authorities said. They arrived at the 16-year-old’s home and arrested him, charging him with robbery, assault with a caustic chemical, theft and battery.

The teen is held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.