(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for multiple charges, including possession of a concealed firearm on Sept. 18.

According to the Santa Rosa police, officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Sebastopol Avenue and Roberts Road, when a yellow Chevy Camaro made a high-risk turn, almost hitting another vehicle.

Four individuals were in the Camaro. According to Santa Rosa police, as the officer was obtaining the individuals’ identifications a male in the front passenger seat sprinted out of the car. As the male attempted to flee, he dropped a black satchel near another parked vehicle, police said.

Officers apprehended the male and recovered the black satchel, which consisted of a nine-millimeter polymer, non-serialized firearm with seven rounds loaded in the magazine, according to police. Additionally, officers said, they located the same type of ammunition on the floorboard of the Camaro.

The male gave a false name identification, but the officers were able to determine the male was 15 years old.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for resisting arrest, providing false identification to a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered.