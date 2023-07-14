(KRON) — A 17-year-old was recently arrested for driving under the influence and crashing his car into a street sign, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The driver, whose blood alcohol content reached three times the legal limit, crashed into a Central Park sign. After officers arrived at the scene, the teen struck an officer and attempted to bite another, police said.

Photos by SMPD show officers at the scene of the crash as well as damage to the car.

Photo: San Mateo PD Photo: San Mateo PD Photo: San Mateo PD Photo: San Mateo PD

The driver was uninjured and no other injuries were reported.