Teen arrested in killing of San Francisco DJ

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco family is speaking out after their son was shot and killed Friday night.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

On Sunday, his family and friends held a memorial to remember him.

They say he was a good man and there’s no knowing what positive things he could have accomplished if he was still here.

“It feels like they stole a piece of my heart.”

Family and friends of Antonio Vergara set up a memorial and grieved together. They say Vergara was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

He had just got off of work and stopped at a liquor store near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue.

“He was a good person, he worked a lot to buy his equipment.”

Vergara was a 31-year-old DJ known as Tony Mix.

His family says they are heartbroken over the loss. His father explained what Vergara was like.

“He was really positive and he really liked to help other people.”

This was one of three shootings in San Francisco within 24 hours.

San Francisco police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to this shooting. He is at the juvenile justice center being held on a murder charge.

Vergara’s mother believes parents have to be more involved in their children’s lives to ensure they don’t get involved in crimes like this one.

“Parents need to be more conscious of their kids to see what they’re actually doing and that this does not happen again.”

Although there has been an arrest in this case, police say it’s still an active investigation.

If anyone has information, call San Francisco police.