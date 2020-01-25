Teen arrested for nearly 200 vandalism tags across Sebastopol

SEBASTOPOL (KRON) — Sebastopol police arrested a teenage boy Friday morning regarding a months-long vandalism streak, officials say.

It started when police were called on Nov. 11 regarding a report of vandalism. The suspect tagged the letters “PEAK” and “KKS” in a public bathroom. Police say the tags were unique in both style and content.

Over the next few months, more victims and witnesses, including authorities, noticed identical tags on mostly public places throughout the city.

The vandalism ranged in method from permanent marker to spray paints to other unknown items. In total, nearly 200 separate tags were located that police believe to have been committed by the same suspect.

The total value of property damage was estimated to be thousands of dollars.

Throughout the investigation, police installed hidden video cameras in public places throughout the city in hopes of catching the suspect in action.

It worked.

Investigators used social media and the help of local school officials to identify the suspect, a 16-year-old boy. His identity will remain confidential due to his age.

Sebastopol police went to the boy’s school and arrested him. During his interview, the suspect admitted to committing the various vandalism tags and explained some of their meanings.

He was booked at the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention facility for felony vandalism.