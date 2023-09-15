(BCN) — A San Ramon teen is in custody after allegedly shooting at a car filled with people Wednesday night on Bollinger Canyon Road, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon just south of Harcourt Way, according to San Ramon police. Shots were reportedly fired from one vehicle toward another car that had five people inside, police said.

The car was hit by bullets but no one inside suffered significant injuries. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down using evidence from the scene and the city’s camera network.

Early Thursday, police began covert surveillance on the vehicle and the suspect’s home. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, detectives arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old San Ramon resident, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect will be booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Ramon Police Department at (925) 973-2700.

