Teen arrested in connection to stabbing at San Rafael house party

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed in the neck and arms at a house party in San Rafael last weekend, police said.

On Aug. 14, around 9:50 p.m., San Rafael police officers responded to the 300 block of Prospect Avenue following a report of a stabbing that just occurred.

The victim was put into a car which drove away from the house, but later flagged down responding officers at Lincoln Avenue and Laurel Place.

Officers contacted the victim who was alert and conscious but holding a t-shirt around his neck to stop the bleeding. Police rendered first aid to the victim and noticed he had about a 5-inch cut in his neck and two cuts on the back of his left arm.

The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene, provided aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

Before being transported to the hospital, the victim told SRPD officers that he attended a party in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue. He said he had only been at the party for a few minutes when a fight broke out.

The victim said he did not know why the fight broke out but that during the fight someone stabbed him in the neck.

He did not provide any more information to officers.

SRPD detectives took over the investigation and conducted multiple interviews, collected physical evidence and obtained video evidence.

Based on the their investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. The search warrant was obtained to locate physical evidence and video evidence connecting the suspect to the case.

SRPD detectives had probable cause to arrest a teen suspect for the stabbing based on all the evidence.

On Aug. 19, around 8:30 a.m., the suspect was located in the area of Mission and Tamalpais in San Rafael and was arrested.

He was taken to SRPD where he was interviewed then booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old boy who is a resident of San Rafael.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000.