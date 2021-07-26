Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal train vs. pedestrian investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old for fatally shooting a 14-year-old in Fairfield.

A collision was reported on July 25th around 2:30 a.m. at the railroad tracks to the rear of State Street in Fairfield.

However, police responded and determined that no collision occurred but that the victim had actually sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

The 14-year-old male suspect has been booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall for murder and other weapons-related offenses.

Police don’t believe the incident to be a random act of violence.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.