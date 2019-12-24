SAN MATEO (KRON) – Police in San Mateo say a driver arrested was under the influence of marijuana when he crashed into parked cars, hit a pedestrian, and took off.
It happened on Sunday.
Police say 18-year-old Nathan Farris was arrested in front of his home.
The victim was flown to a regional trauma center and is undergoing treatment.
Latest Stories:
- Teen arrested in San Mateo DUI hit-and-run
- LIVE SANTA TRACKER: Where is Santa right now? Follow him with NORAD
- Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech
- Frustrated and cold, Mexicans displaced by drug violence give up on US asylum claim
- Baby Archie takes center stage on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card