Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Teen arrested in San Mateo DUI hit-and-run

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Police in San Mateo say a driver arrested was under the influence of marijuana when he crashed into parked cars, hit a pedestrian, and took off.

It happened on Sunday.

Police say 18-year-old Nathan Farris was arrested in front of his home.

The victim was flown to a regional trauma center and is undergoing treatment.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News