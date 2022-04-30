NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A teen boy was arrested for burglarizing an Arco Gas Station Friday night in Napa, police said in a Facebook post. He stole cash and various amount of items from the gas station’s convenience store.

Police said the teen forced his way into the store through a window (picture below). The boy left droplets of his blood after forcing entry.

(Napa Police Department)

An “extensive” foot pursuit preceded the arrest, according to police. Officers located the suspect near Hartle Court.

The boy was taken to Juvenile Hall, police said. Since he is a minor, his name and identity is not being released.

The incident likely happened at the Arco located at 198 Soscol Ave since it is roughly half a mile away from Hartle Court. However, Napa police did not specify which Arco gas station in the city.

According to Arco’s website, there are two locations in Napa. The other is at 2303 Jefferson St., which is 2.5 miles away from Hartle Court.

No other information was released by police.