LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old girl from Richmond was shot and killed in Livermore on April 15, KRON4 reported earlier this month. Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, the Livermore Police Department announced in a press release Thursday.

The primary shooting suspect is a 17-year-old boy. Police said 44-year-old Tomika Cremer was also arrested for helping the suspect avoid arrest, knowing the boy was wanted for murder. They also determined the teen boy and victim knew each other.

The boy was arrested without incident on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at a Super 8 Motel in Hayward, according to police. He was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder. The motive in the shooting is still under investigation.

Cremer was arrested without incident on Wednesday around 7 p.m. during a traffic stop on North Canyons Parkway at Collier Canyon Road in Livermore. She is related to the 17-year-old suspect, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on April 15 in the area of Collier Canyon Road and Meritage Common where police found the female victim unconscious in a car. First responders declared the teen dead moments later.

Livermore police will not provide further details about this incident. The case is now under the jurisdiction of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.