Teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into wall in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — Navato Police Department responded to a car crash on Simmons Lane and Marion Avenue in Navato Sunday afternoon.

After a car crashed into a wall, the engine compartment of the car was on fire, according to officials.

The fire was quickly put out by a police officer.

There were three 16-year-olds in the car.

Two passengers were reportedly removed from the car by witnesses who stopped to help.

They were later transported to Bay Area hospitals for medical treatment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations show the car was traveling northbound on Simmons Lane at a fast speed.

A witness reported that the car passed another car before the car left the roadway and struck a wall in the front yard a home in the 1100 block of Simmons Lane.

The roadway was closed for about six hours while the scene was processed.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.