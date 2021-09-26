Teen driver hospitalized following crash on SR 84

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A teen driver was hospitalized with major injuries after veering off State Route 84 and crashing into a tree early Sunday near San Gregorio in San Mateo County, authorities said.

The solo-vehicle crash happened about 1:30 a.m. as the 17-year-old was driving a black 2001 GMC 2500 truck along the route, also known as San Gregorio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the road and hit a tree, and the driver managed to get out of the truck. No one else was in the vehicle, the CHP said. Emergency crews took the teen to a hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation, the CHP said.