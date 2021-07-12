Teen falls from top floor of Mountain View parking garage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a teen fell nearly 20 feet in a parking garage over the weekend.

According to police, it happened Saturday around 10 p.m. at the parking structure on the 800 block of California Street.

Responding officers were told the teen had fallen from the top floor of the garage to a lower floor and was not responsive.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said right now the fall appears accidental.

An investigation is underway to determine whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov.